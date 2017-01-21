Jan 21, 2017
Press Release Roseau, Dominica, January 20, 2017 – At an event, which marked the official launch of the 2017 Carnival... (more)
Press Release On December 17, 2016, Christmas cheer was given to about 50 pre-school children by the Club. It was... (more)
Press Release Roseau, Dominica – MV Oosterdam, a Vista-class cruise ship operated by Holland American Line made its inaugural call... (more)
Press Release Merlyn Alcendor is the Grand Prize winner of $1,500.00 in Save A Lot “Most Wonderful Time of The... (more)
Press Release The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. presented $500 each to five lucky customers who participated in their Cash... (more)
A number of new developments have been announced as part of the 2017 Real Mas celebrations in Dominica. The additions... (more)
Seven young ladies from across the island will compete for the coveted Miss Teen title 2017 on 19 February at... (more)
PRESS RELEASE – “F.T.M” (Fete Til Mornin’) Carnival season 2017 has kicked off with a bang by the ever popular... (more)
Stardom Calypso Tent opened in grand style on Saturday 14th January 2017. Calypso lovers came from all across the island... (more)
Stardom Tent, which has been in existence since 1973, will open in grand style this weekend at a new venue... (more)
By: Voter – Roseau South Mr. Gabriel Christian, prominent Dominican resident in the USA must not be allowed to impose... (more)
16th January 2017 Anthony W Astaphan,SC Gabriel, I called Linton a traitor to his country because he lied to the... (more)
14th January 2017 Anthony W Astaphan,SC The Leader of Dominica’s Opposition Lennox Linton went on CBS’s 60 Minutes to paint... (more)
13th January 2017 Anthony W Astaphan,SC The Governor said “We believe that this is extremely important for people to know... (more)
Linton’s ‘Hit’ Job When Stupidity And Arrogance Meet By: Voter – Roseau South But who am I to challenge (write... (more)
Following the completion of the new West Bridge, three streets will be rehabilitated under the Roseau Enhancement Project. This will... (more)
MV Oosterdam, a vista-class cruise ship operated by Holland American Line made its inaugural call to Dominica on Friday, January... (more)
Press Release Roseau, Dominica, January 20, 2017 – As part of its 2017 carnival contribution as Headline Sponsor to “The... (more)
The international Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity, (VOSH) has hailed the eye program which has been operating here for twenty-three... (more)
A Chinese medical team is scheduled to arrive in Dominica in the next few weeks to complement the medical services... (more)
One man on trial for murder is without a defense attorney, as the fifth lawyer who agreed to his retainer,... (more)
A new Public Order Act will soon be tabled in Parliament, the Attorney General, Levi Peter has revealed. The Public... (more)
