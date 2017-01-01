Jan 1, 2017
Press release December 23, 2016 This week, the staff of the National Co-operative Credit Union Limited (NCCU) embarked on two... (more)
Press Release A group of young persons have recently successfully completed Aggression Replacement Training (ART). The Aggression Replacement Training (ART)... (more)
Dominican farmers have been commended for their “exceedingly hard work” in 2016 which has led to “a significant increase” in... (more)
Press release (Roseau, Dominica December 29, 2016) The Ministry of Health and Environment informs the Public that the outbreak of... (more)
Press Release On Saturday December 24th 2016; The Leo Club of Dominica presented two (2) hampers to two (2) different... (more)
The Discover Dominica Authority, along with LIAT, has made it possible for Dominica to once again be represented at the... (more)
Six young girls have officially registered to compete in the 2017 Dominica Carnival Princess show. The competition is organized annually... (more)
Press release Bann Akayo of Atkinson has been recognized for their contribution to the preservation and promotion of the séwinal... (more)
Press release December 20th, Instrumental Dancehall Enigma ColtonT, launches his new music video for blazing single “THEY DON’T KNOW ME“,... (more)
The seven contestants for the Carnival Queen Show 2017 gave the public a peek of what is to be expected... (more)
By: Ras Mo Moses Ras Algi (Algernon Adams) a well-known visual artist and cultural personality needs the financial support of... (more)
By Elijah Thomas The leader of the opposition is intimidated by Parliament, the Speaker of the House Mrs. Alix Boyd-Knight,... (more)
“ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY CHARLES A. SAVARIN, DAH, PRESIDENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA ON THE OCCASION OF WORLD TEACHERS’... (more)
By: Dr Lucia Corriette Overview of Tennis Elbow Tennis elbow or lateral epicondylitis is a condition that affects the elbow... (more)
Rosie Douglas was the son of the late Robert Bernard Douglas, a wealthy businessman, coconut farmer, and conservative politician who... (more)
2016 has been described as a year filled with ups and downs for many people, and the country on a... (more)
Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has been accused of being “unpatriotic” and disqualified from holding public office in Dominica for his... (more)
The Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service has reported that an electrical short circuit was the cause of the Boxing Day... (more)
Press release Lady Lynda Venner, widow of The Honourable Sir K Dwight Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central... (more)
Press Release ST. JOSEPH, DOMINICA, December 29th, 2016 – West Coast Co-operative Credit Union Ltd- WCCCU, a full-service Credit Union... (more)
The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed sympathy with the victims of Silver Lake who were impacted by a Boxing... (more)
The Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) has welcomed the donation of machinery worth close to three hundred thousand EUROS to fifteen... (more)
Press Release (December 29 2016) NSG is pleased to confirm that there has been strong progress made with the construction... (more)
VIRGINIA, United States (AP) — A Virginia state lawmaker wants to have pornography declared a public health hazard, calling it... (more)
ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) — The Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA) is calling on the regional airline, LIAT, to... (more)
