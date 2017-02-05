A 3.17 million dollars contract has been awarded to the Public Works Corporation for the rehabilitation of 1.44 kilometers of... (more)

At 3:54PM on Friday 3 February 2017, Dominica was jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 but there... (more)

Students of the St. Mary’s Academy 4-H Club have been encouraged to continue to care for the environment as the... (more)

The construction of the one-hundred romance suit Cabrits Luxury Resort and Spa under way in Portsmouth is said to be... (more)

Mas Domnik 2017 will officially commence on Saturday, February 4th 2017 with a grand parade in the streets of the... (more)

Dr Sam Christian, who was detained by police officers on Thursday, has been charged with incitement to violence. He was... (more)

The nineteenth inaugural meeting of the La Plaine/La Ronde Village Council has been postponed without a date, due to “the... (more)

The town of Portsmouth will be better able to address public health care concerns with the availability of two new... (more)

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has responded to the Opposition Leader Lennox Linton’s call for him to resign from office immediately... (more)

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Customs officials in the German port of Hamburg say they have seized 717 kilograms (1,580 pounds)... (more)

By: Dr Lucia Corriette Physiotherapist Overview Scoliosis is a condition that causes the spine to curve sideways. There are several... (more)

By: Garn Todd Joseph & Jillian La Rocque Marketing Officers for the Millenia Group of Companies Spending more time outdoors... (more)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Friday banned US wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition this month... (more)