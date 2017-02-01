Feb 1, 2017
Press Release Roseau, Dominica – The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) hosts a Private Sector Forum on February 10th at the... (more)
Press Release The Government of Dominica has awarded a contract to contractor, A.K. Henderson Construction Ltd in the sum of... (more)
Twenty-two individuals have graduated from an Integrate Investigation using Rape Kit training. A closing ceremony was held at the Police... (more)
Press Release The Portsmouth Branch of the Dominica Labour Party hereby responds to Prime Minister Skerrit’s appeal to fellow countrymen... (more)
Press Release Miss Dominica 2017 contestant Karla Henry of Mahaut put her platform into action when she launched a Youth... (more)
MANILA, Philippines (AFP) – Miss France was crowned Miss Universe on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle free of last year’s... (more)
Twenty calypsonians have advanced to the Semi-Final round of the competition scheduled for Saturday 11 February 2017. Thirty-three (33) calypsonians... (more)
Thirty-three (33) calypsonians will compete for a spot in the Calypso Semi-Finals on Saturday 28 January 2017. The calypso competition... (more)
The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has commenced promotions for the 2017 carnival celebrations regionally. This was revealed at... (more)
By: Anthony W Astaphan,S.C Dear Rijock and Gabriel, Please help us, Isn’t Kenneth Rijock not convicted criminal? Why is his... (more)
By: Lanny Davis Former Special Counsel to President Clinton A U.S. passport is a deeply polarizing document for travelers. With... (more)
25th January 2017 Anthony W Astaphan,SC I read Gabriel Christian’s Commentary: Dominica in an Abyss with astonishment if for no... (more)
By:Anthony W Astaphan,SC 23rd January 2017 Last week Gabriel Christian (a USA based attorney at law) came charging at the... (more)
By: Voter – Roseau South Mr. Gabriel Christian, prominent Dominican resident in the USA must not be allowed to impose... (more)
Press Release The Ross University Oncology Society will be hosting a raffle to benefit the Dominica Cancer Society at The... (more)
Eight health care professionals from the Portsmouth Health District have been recognized for their excellence through determination. The employees were... (more)
Dominica is exploring the feasibility of developing a geographical information system (GIS) in monitoring and management the black sigatoka disease.... (more)
Member of Parliament (MP) for the Roseau South Constituency, Joshua Francis has called on residents of Silver Lake to support... (more)
Public Relations Officer of the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service, Wayne Letang has confirmed that the Service responded to two... (more)
The Dominica Cabinet has approved two public officers to the position of acting permanent secretary, while five current permanent secretaries... (more)
Dominica has been commended for enacting “progressive” legislation to address sexual offences. The United Kingdom’s Criminal Justice Advisor for Barbados... (more)
Press Release In a renewed campaign to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of Dominican enterprises in the regional and international... (more)
Seventeen schools, including ten primary schools and seven secondary schools, have received agricultural tools and equipment worth approximately one... (more)
Press Release The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) is pleased with its visit and encounter with quite a number of persons... (more)
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The World Bank is urging Caribbean countries to rethink their approach to governance, as key... (more)
KINGSTON, Jamaica (Jamaica Observer) — Jamaica and West Indies cricketer Andre Russell was yesterday banned for 12 months by the... (more)
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago government on Tuesday said more than 100 nationals are involved... (more)
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AFP) — The United States on Tuesday gave Honduras the first US$125 million from a regional scheme aimed... (more)