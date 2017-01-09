Dominica will soon welcome a new international hotel brand, the Marriott International, through its partnership with Silver Beach Resort and... (more)

By: Gregor Nassief Dear Lennox, Let me start with the most important clarification first. We have known each other for... (more)

A new law firm, with the objective of enhancing the practice of law in Dominica, has officially opened. Justice Chambers... (more)

8th January 2017 By: Anthony W Astaphan SC On CBS’s 60 Minutes this exchange between Steve Kroft and Lennox Linton... (more)

By: Rupert Sorhaindo The Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition in Dominina, Honourable Lennox Linton, of all people has made a... (more)

Twelve calypsonians have advanced to the Calypso Quarter Finals. Sixty-two (62) competed in the Calypso Eliminations at the Harlem Plaza... (more)

By: Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton Dear Gregor, I understand you are the Head of Roosevelt Skerrit’s strategy committee for the... (more)

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has called on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to fire the country’s ambassador to the US, Dr... (more)

Solange Magloire of Morne Bruce has won first place the inaugural ‘Light Up and Win with DOMLEC’ competition. DOMLEC announced... (more)

By: Gregor Nassief Dear Lennox, How could you go on a news program watched by over 12+ million American viewers... (more)

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Marquee left-hander Darren Bravo has been left out of the Trinidad and Tobago Red... (more)

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — At least six people were killed in various incidents in St Lucia over the weekend... (more)

(Jamaica Observer) THE Ministry of Health yesterday issued a travel advisory to Jamaicans visiting malaria-affected countries following the confirmation of... (more)