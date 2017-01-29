Jan 29, 2017
The Ministry of Health and the Environment is developing a strategic framework to combat the impact of mosquito borne diseases... (more)
The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has commenced promotions for the 2017 carnival celebrations regionally. This was revealed at... (more)
A government minister’s daughter is among five individuals who topped the Tan Tan/Toucarie/Savanne Paille/Cottage Village Council election held on Wednesday... (more)
Three contracts for road projects in the communities of Melville Battery, Wallhouse and Giraudel, and one drainage project in Upper... (more)
Press Release Crime Stoppers Dominica (CSD) announced that since the launch of its call centre in May 2013, it has... (more)
Twenty calypsonians have advanced to the Semi-Final round of the competition scheduled for Saturday 11 February 2017. Thirty-three (33) calypsonians... (more)
Thirty-three (33) calypsonians will compete for a spot in the Calypso Semi-Finals on Saturday 28 January 2017. The calypso competition... (more)
Eighty primary and secondary school students on Tuesday benefitted from a costume building workshop. Students from eight schools participated in... (more)
Press Release Her first major single –“Picture Perfect Remix” A mix of Soca & Dub fused together, Au.Rellie, a current... (more)
By: Lanny Davis Former Special Counsel to President Clinton A U.S. passport is a deeply polarizing document for travelers. With... (more)
25th January 2017 Anthony W Astaphan,SC I read Gabriel Christian’s Commentary: Dominica in an Abyss with astonishment if for no... (more)
By:Anthony W Astaphan,SC 23rd January 2017 Last week Gabriel Christian (a USA based attorney at law) came charging at the... (more)
By: Voter – Roseau South Mr. Gabriel Christian, prominent Dominican resident in the USA must not be allowed to impose... (more)
16th January 2017 Anthony W Astaphan,SC Gabriel, I called Linton a traitor to his country because he lied to the... (more)
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on “right thinking” citizens to “take a stand and speak out” in condemnation of... (more)
Acting prime minister Reginald Austrie has denied an online report which claims that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is under “criminal... (more)
The first activity under the ‘Stamp Out Gender Based Violence’ Campaign will take place at the Castle Bruce Primary School... (more)
Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton has called for a commission of inquiry to be launched into the country’s economic... (more)
Press Release A new component for this year’s National Queen Pageant is the requirement that queen contestants partake in activities... (more)
Fifteen (15) organizations received monetary donations from the Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC) as part of its annual contribution to... (more)
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force incinerated over five million dollars’ worth of marijuana and cocaine in its bid to... (more)
Two Dominicans will travel to Trinidad for a workshop on chocolate making later this year as the Ministry of Agriculture... (more)
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AFP) — Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt insisted Thursday that the loss of one of his nine Olympic... (more)