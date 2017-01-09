Jan 9, 2017
The annual calypso season will kick off this weekend with the Calypso Eliminations. The competition, organized by the Dominica... (more)
Press Release CHICAGO, IL January 6th 2017: In the aftermath of a massive December 26th 2016 fire that is reported... (more)
An authorized citizenship agent has proposed that government considers including a marketing component in the economic and citizenship by investment... (more)
The Performing Arts Workshop has donated four thousand dollars ($4000) towards the medical expenses of Shawnel Walsh, a former Miss... (more)
Press release The promotion which begun on October 24th 2016 and ended with excitement on December 31st 2016 outside the... (more)
Twelve calypsonians have advanced to the Calypso Quarter Finals. Sixty-two (62) competed in the Calypso Eliminations at the Harlem Plaza... (more)
The annual calypso season will kick off this weekend with the Calypso Eliminations. The competition, organized by the Dominica... (more)
The Performing Arts Workshop has donated four thousand dollars ($4000) towards the medical expenses of Shawnel Walsh, a former Miss... (more)
The Discover Dominica Authority, along with LIAT, has made it possible for Dominica to once again be represented at the... (more)
Six young girls have officially registered to compete in the 2017 Dominica Carnival Princess show. The competition is organized annually... (more)
By: Gregor Nassief Dear Lennox, Let me start with the most important clarification first. We have known each other for... (more)
8th January 2017 By: Anthony W Astaphan SC On CBS’s 60 Minutes this exchange between Steve Kroft and Lennox Linton... (more)
By: Rupert Sorhaindo The Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition in Dominina, Honourable Lennox Linton, of all people has made a... (more)
By: Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton Dear Gregor, I understand you are the Head of Roosevelt Skerrit’s strategy committee for the... (more)
By: Gregor Nassief Dear Lennox, How could you go on a news program watched by over 12+ million American viewers... (more)
Dominica will soon welcome a new international hotel brand, the Marriott International, through its partnership with Silver Beach Resort and... (more)
By: Gregor Nassief Dear Lennox, Let me start with the most important clarification first. We have known each other for... (more)
A new law firm, with the objective of enhancing the practice of law in Dominica, has officially opened. Justice Chambers... (more)
8th January 2017 By: Anthony W Astaphan SC On CBS’s 60 Minutes this exchange between Steve Kroft and Lennox Linton... (more)
By: Rupert Sorhaindo The Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition in Dominina, Honourable Lennox Linton, of all people has made a... (more)
Twelve calypsonians have advanced to the Calypso Quarter Finals. Sixty-two (62) competed in the Calypso Eliminations at the Harlem Plaza... (more)
By: Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton Dear Gregor, I understand you are the Head of Roosevelt Skerrit’s strategy committee for the... (more)
Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has called on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to fire the country’s ambassador to the US, Dr... (more)
Solange Magloire of Morne Bruce has won first place the inaugural ‘Light Up and Win with DOMLEC’ competition. DOMLEC announced... (more)
By: Gregor Nassief Dear Lennox, How could you go on a news program watched by over 12+ million American viewers... (more)
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Marquee left-hander Darren Bravo has been left out of the Trinidad and Tobago Red... (more)
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — At least six people were killed in various incidents in St Lucia over the weekend... (more)
(Jamaica Observer) THE Ministry of Health yesterday issued a travel advisory to Jamaicans visiting malaria-affected countries following the confirmation of... (more)
The Venezuelan Embassy announces that from Monday 9, 2017 Spanish classes begin at the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation,... (more)