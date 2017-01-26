The Banana Accompanying Measures (BAM) program, through the European Development Fund, has donated farm equipment worth approximately 2.5 million E.C... (more)

A Trinidadian research fellow wants Dominican cocoa producers to employ food safety practices and standards when producing cocoa in order... (more)

Assistant Education Officer for Early Childhood Development, Austelle Lockhart is encouraging parents to support their children’s learning process at home.... (more)

Dominica has initiated the process towards to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification’s call for action on land degradation... (more)

Press Release (Roseau, Dominica. January 25, 2017)- Lubomir Kotleba, Advisor to the Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA),... (more)

Press Release Wednesday, January 25, 2017—Dominica’s Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit is currently on a working visit to Greece. Mr.... (more)

Press Release Leading marine experts from the Caribbean and the UK are joining up this week at a three-day workshop... (more)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving... (more)

By Jillian La Rocque Marketing & Sales Officer for the Millenia Group of Companies An extraordinary ceiling style has the... (more)

By:Anthony W Astaphan,SC 23rd January 2017 Last week Gabriel Christian (a USA based attorney at law) came charging at the... (more)