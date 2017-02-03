Feb 3, 2017
The annual month long celebration of Black History has commenced. This year, Black History Month hosted by the Public Library... (more)
The first luxury Kempinski resort under construction at Douglas Bay, Portsmouth is making “incredible progress”, Vice President of Range Developments,... (more)
The police have preferred a charge of theft against Sandy Chad Riviere, male adult of Jeffers Lane, Goodwill. “It is... (more)
Dominican artiste Colton T has been included in the Dominica Festivals Committee’s (DFC) International Artiste Night line-up of performers. The... (more)
Housing Minister, Reginald Austrie has requested that the firm engaged by government to construct an apartment complex in Silver Lake,... (more)
Mas Domnik 2017 will officially commence on Saturday, February 4th 2017 with a grand parade in the streets of the... (more)
MANILA, Philippines (AFP) – Miss France was crowned Miss Universe on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle free of last year’s... (more)
Press Release Miss Dominica 2017 contestant Karla Henry of Mahaut put her platform into action when she launched a Youth... (more)
Twenty calypsonians have advanced to the Semi-Final round of the competition scheduled for Saturday 11 February 2017. Thirty-three (33) calypsonians... (more)
By: Anthony W Astaphan,S.C Dear Rijock and Gabriel, Please help us, Isn’t Kenneth Rijock not convicted criminal? Why is his... (more)
By: Lanny Davis Former Special Counsel to President Clinton A U.S. passport is a deeply polarizing document for travelers. With... (more)
25th January 2017 Anthony W Astaphan,SC I read Gabriel Christian’s Commentary: Dominica in an Abyss with astonishment if for no... (more)
By:Anthony W Astaphan,SC 23rd January 2017 Last week Gabriel Christian (a USA based attorney at law) came charging at the... (more)
By: Voter – Roseau South Mr. Gabriel Christian, prominent Dominican resident in the USA must not be allowed to impose... (more)
A 3.17 million dollars contract has been awarded to the Public Works Corporation for the rehabilitation of 1.44 kilometers of... (more)
At 3:54PM on Friday 3 February 2017, Dominica was jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 but there... (more)
Students of the St. Mary’s Academy 4-H Club have been encouraged to continue to care for the environment as the... (more)
The construction of the one-hundred romance suit Cabrits Luxury Resort and Spa under way in Portsmouth is said to be... (more)
Dr Sam Christian, who was detained by police officers on Thursday, has been charged with incitement to violence. He was... (more)
The nineteenth inaugural meeting of the La Plaine/La Ronde Village Council has been postponed without a date, due to “the... (more)
The town of Portsmouth will be better able to address public health care concerns with the availability of two new... (more)
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has responded to the Opposition Leader Lennox Linton’s call for him to resign from office immediately... (more)
BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Customs officials in the German port of Hamburg say they have seized 717 kilograms (1,580 pounds)... (more)
By: Dr Lucia Corriette Physiotherapist Overview Scoliosis is a condition that causes the spine to curve sideways. There are several... (more)
By: Garn Todd Joseph & Jillian La Rocque Marketing Officers for the Millenia Group of Companies Spending more time outdoors... (more)
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Friday banned US wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition this month... (more)
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia on Wednesday cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 15 to 12.5 per... (more)